Connect with us

Politics

Sowore talks tough as DSS drags him, Meta, X to court over anti-Tinubu posts
Advertisement

Politics

Jonathan’s return in 2027 will be Nigeria’s turning point, says Udenta

Politics

Court adjourns suit challenging David Mark, Aregbesola as new ADC leaders

Politics

Trump launches $15bn legal war on New York Times over defamation claims

Politics

2026: Oyebamiji vows to tackle Osun’s infrastructure deficit if elected

Politics

Bangladesh reform charter stalls amid divisions as South Asia reels from youth-led upheavals

Politics

Rivers State: Anxiety mounts over Gov. Fubara's return 

Politics

Nigerians lose confidence in govt, adopt survival strategies to cope with insecurity 

Politics

Osun student leaders endorse Adeleke for second term, say his 3-year record surpasses APC’s 12 years

Politics

Ife PDP crisis resolved as deputy governor, party leaders reconcile

Politics

Sowore talks tough as DSS drags him, Meta, X to court over anti-Tinubu posts

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sowore talks tough as DSS drags him, Meta, X to court over anti-Tinubu posts

The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed a five-count charge against former presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore, alongside social media giants X Corp and Meta Platforms Inc., over posts deemed critical of President Bola Tinubu.

The suit, dated September 16, 2025, was lodged at the Federal High Court in Abuja after Sowore allegedly refused to delete certain tweets about the President. The charges were filed on behalf of the DSS and the Federal Government by M.B. Abubakar, Director of Public Prosecutions at the Federal Ministry of Justice, supported by four other counsel to the DSS: M.E. Ernest, U.B. Bulla, Dr. C.S. Eze, and E.G. Orubor.

Confirming the development in a Facebook post, Sowore wrote: “The State Security Service, alias @OfficialDSSNG, today filed a 5-count charge at the Federal High Court in Abuja against ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and myself. They claimed that because I called Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu a criminal, I have somehow committed a set of ‘novel’ offences they invented and spread across five counts.”

The human rights activist and African Action Congress (AAC) candidate in the 2023 elections vowed not to delete the controversial tweet, despite DSS’s formal request to X demanding its removal.

Restating his stance, Sowore added: “This morning, X (formerly Twitter) officially contacted me about the despicable threat letter they received from the lawless DSS over my tweet on Tinubu. One option I will NOT be taking is deleting that Tweet.”

He also shared the notification sent to him by X, which confirmed that the platform had received a legal request from the DSS concerning his post.

X’s message read in part: “Hello @YeleSowore. In the interest of transparency, we are writing to inform you that X has received a request from the Department of State Services regarding your account, @YeleSowore, that claims the following content violates the law(s) of Nigeria. We have not taken any action on the reported content at this time as a result of this request.”

The platform assured Sowore that it strongly believes in defending users’ voices, and advised him to seek legal counsel, challenge the request in court, or pursue other options available to him.

The case is expected to be assigned for trial in Abuja.

Advertisement

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *