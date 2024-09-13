Japan knocks Falconets out of U-20 Women’s World Cup

Japan has knocked the Falconets of Nigeria out of the 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup, after a 2-1 victory in the second round.

Goals for Miyu Matsunaga and Maya Hijikata put the Japanese side ahead at the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota, Colombia, in the early hours of Friday.

Matsunaga put Japan ahead with a deft finish and Hijikata cushioned the lead a few minutes into the second half.

Nigeria failed to replicate the dominating performance in a 4-0 win over Venezuela in their final group game.

Rofiat Imuran came close to giving Falconets the lead early in the game, but Akane Okuma, the Japanese goalkeeper, saved her effort.

Olushola Shobowale managed to pull one back for Nigeria during stoppage time, but the strike was too late, as Japan hung on for a win, setting up that epic quarter-final clash with Spain.

