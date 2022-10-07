Futoshi Ikeda, coach of Japan’s female football team, has expressed delight with his side’s win over Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

The Japanese side defeated the Super Falcons 2-0 on Thursday in an international friendly at the Noevir Stadium, Kobe.

Mina Tamaka scored both goals in what was a dominant display from the former world champions against the West African giants.

The win meant that Japan extended their unbeaten run against the Super Falcons to three games.

“Until now, we have often played with a four-man defence line, but we have prepared a new system to expand the range of our plays both as a team and as individuals,” Ikeda was quoted by the official website of the Japanese Football Federation.

“I am satisfied with the efforts of the players towards that. In the first half, we thought a lot about the impact of the new system, and we didn’t have enough actions behind the defense line and shots toward the goal.

“I think the fact that we were able to win well in the international match also contributed to the achievement.”