Jane-Frances Okorie Wins 9mobile Future CEO Initiative

16-year-old Jane-Frances Okorie has won the maiden edition of the 9mobile FutureCEO speech competition.

Okorie, a Lagos State Civil Service Senior Model College student, Igbogbo, Ikorodu defeated nine other finalists in a keenly contested speech battle held at the Immaculate Heart Comprehensive Senior High School, Maryland, Lagos. Over 50 Students from secondary schools within the Lagos State Education District 2, comprising Ikorodu, Kosofe, and Shomolu local government councils, participated in the competition.

The 9mobile FutureCEO is an initiative aimed at inspiring future leaders by stirring up their interest in business and leadership. The initiative also affords promising future leaders an opportunity to walk in the shoes of senior business leaders.

Commending the finalists, the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile Abdulrahman Ado, represented by the PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, commended the participants for their courage, efforts, and hard work. She said, “You have all demonstrated sound intellectual prowess and excellence in your presentations. This is proof that you are future leaders who are determined to achieve their dreams. 9mobile is proud of you, and we hope that you remain confident in your ability to take up new tasks ahead.

Reiterating 9mobile’s commitment to promoting education, Ado stated that the 9mobile Future CEO initiative would help build students’ leadership capacity for the future. “To be a good business leader requires much hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. I, therefore, urge you to be focused and determined in whatever you do in life,” she added.

Commenting on the competition, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, lauded 9mobile for the initiative, stating that it was germane and in line with the sustainable growth plan of the Lagos state government. He said, “I would like to congratulate 9mobile for putting this competition together. I believe strongly that the competition will help the students improve on their public speaking abilities, build confidence and ultimately spur them on to aim higher in life.”

Expressing delight at her win, an elated, Okorie remarked, “Honestly speaking, I am short of words. Let me begin by saying a huge thank you to 9mobile for providing us this wonderful opportunity and platform to express ourselves and inspire us to dream big. To my school management and teachers, thank you for reposing this level of confidence in me to do the school proud.”

The panel of judges for the competition comprised of three notable professionals in their respective fields: Hussaina Ishaya Audu, a lawyer and an educational administrator, currently the principal of Greensprings Schools Lekki; Johnson Abbaly, Chief Executive, LightField House International, a talent profiling organization and Temitope Adeyemi, Teachability Expert and Training Re-engineering and Acceleration Advocate.