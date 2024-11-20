Connect with us

Italian side, Genoa appoints Patrick Vieira new coach
Published

4 hours ago

Patrick Vieira, France and Arsenal legend, has been named as the new coach of relegation-threatened Serie A club Genoa.

“Genoa CFC announces that Patrick Vieira has been entrusted with the technical management of the first team,” the club said in a statement.

The 48-year-old replaces Alberto Gilardino who was sacked on Tuesday with the club 17th in the table, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

“The new coach will direct the first training session this afternoon after the formalisation of the contract at the Villa Rostan headquarters.”

The 1998 World Cup winner with France spent the bulk of his playing career with Arsenal driving them to three Premier League titles and two Doubles.

He later went on to play for Juventus and Inter Milan, where he won four Serie A titles, before closing his on-field career with Manchester City.

His management career has taken him to New York City, Nice, Crystal Palace and his last job at Strasbourg which he left “by mutual agreement” in July.

