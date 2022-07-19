Adebayo Obajemu

Alhaji Abiola Azeez Istijabah, the Lagos State Chairman of the Tricycles Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN), on Tuesday, organised a sensitization workshop for drivers on road culture as way of acquainting drivers of tricycles with the basic traffic laws and offences and how to avoid running foul of any of them.

The workshop held at the expansive mechanic workshop of Alhaji Istijabah in Amikanle , along AIT, was well attended by TOOAN drivers

Speaking at the occasion, the deputy controller operation of the Lagos State Traffic Management, LATSMA, Mr. Onabanjo Adegbayin, urged drivers to adopt disciplined life, he implored them to obey traffic laws. He gave a rundown of the various traffic laws and the penalties for infractions.

Reiterating what Adegbayin said, Superintendent F. Ladipo of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, implored drivers to obey traffic rules, even as he frowned at the culture of trying to corrupt the law enforcement officers after running foul of the law.

Alhaji Istijabah in his own take urged drivers to familiarize themselves with all the traffic laws, avoid over speeding. He charged them to be conscious of the fact that driving is a noble profession, and that drivers are responsible family men, saying the onus is on drivers to disabuse the minds of the people on the stereotype of seeing them as never- do- well.

He implored them to be responsible family men, adding that driving has no pension, a reality which makes it imperative for drivers to plan for the future and save for the raining day

He waxed philosophical, saying everything has their own time.

Istijabah urged the participants to be a good citizen, and the only way to be good citizens is for drivers to collect voter’s card.

This, he said is people’s power to institute good governance by voting for good candidates

“Every driver and conductor must have voters cards”, he said.

He advised drivers and conductors to exercise their civic rights, adding that the first thing is to register for voter’s card.