JUST IN: Dana Air plane makes emergency landing in Abuja

A Dana Air Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number (5N DNA), on Tuesday, made an emergency landing on approach at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport following an issue with one of its engines.

The airline confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, saying it happened at about 2:52 pm and the passengers were unhurt.

“Our Abuja-bound Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number (5N DNA) embarked on an emergency landing today, 19th July 2022, due to an indication on one of its engines,” the statement said.

“The pilot in command briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja International Airport at about 2:52 pm.

“All 100 passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by our team of engineers.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has also been briefed on the incident.”

The airline also gave an update on the incident via its Twitter handle:

Press statement on aircraft incident pic.twitter.com/LSBVPJ4gfZ

— Dana Air (@DanaAir) July 19, 2022

Tuesday’s incident comes two months after an incident involving one of the aircraft operated by the airlines occurred at the airport in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The aircraft with registration number 5N JOY was set to take off from Port Harcourt to Lagos on May 2 when its tyres caught fire, forcing a planned trip to Lagos to be aborted.

Giving an explanation on the incident, the airline had said the pilot in command noticed an anomaly before take-off which he queried with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) before embarking on a ramp return.

The impact on the brakes was said to have affected the aircraft tyres, causing them to spark off while the aircraft was taxiing to repark.

All 50 passengers on board at the time disembarked safely while the aircraft was immediately grounded by the company’s maintenance team.