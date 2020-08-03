Bamidele Bamike

Alhaji Abiola Azeez, Al-Istijabah, Chairman Zone C, TOOAN of NURTW and Board of Trustee Member, Lagos State NURTW, has launched a new set of tricycles that come with in-built safety shield for commuters in compliance with the Covid-19 regulations and guidelines for transport workers in Lagos State.

The unveiling ceremony which was held on Wednesday at the Lagos NURTW State Headquarter in Agege, Lagos State was conducted by Alh. Musiliu Akinsanya, MC Oluomo, NURTW state Chairman in the company of state excos, Lagos State Commissioner of Transportation and representatives of LASTMA, VIO, Area G Police Command and other top dignitaries. Alh. Akinsanya while cutting the ribbon commended Alh. Istijabah for the innovative and exceptional leadership he has brought to the Union.

Alh. Istijabah in his reaction to the commendation disclosed that he launched the tricycle in compliance with guidance issued both by the Federal and State Government on COVID-19, limiting the number of people riding Keke to three persons (driver plus two passengers) at any given time. Mr. Nitesh Kumar, representing the Wandel/Simba Groups, revealed that the tricycles produced by Simba Groups, distributors of TVS branded tricycles comes with protective partitions erected between the rider and passengers. The safety shield is a transparent acrylic sheet, which serves to protect riders and passengers from one another While onboard.

Speaking on behalf of the Zone C Chairman, Comrade Rowland Igbauma, the Zonal Secretary said that Alh. Istijaba purchased the tricycles specially with safety accessory, as a result of the pivotal roles played by workers in the country’s transport sector, in containing the spread of the virus.

According to him, the Zone has plan to release over 2000 of the shielded tricycle as Palliative for its members during this period. He added that the new tricycle is a palliative to members of the Zone, who have been hit by the impact of the Covid-19 guidelines by the government.

Com.Roland said, “We have made it affordable and accessible through all the 20 branches under the Zone. Members will have opportunity to own the tricycles through cheap and affordable conditions. We want our members to enjoy the benefit of associating with the Zone. That is why we are releasing the tricycle through the branches.

“We are determined to make payment and ownership of the tricycles easy for the members. We are going to help them process and maintain the tricycle. Speaking about enforcement of compliance orders for operators, Mr Roland disclosed that the Zone will be working with the branches in regulating activities of the operators.