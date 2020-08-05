Adebayo Obajemu

Ecobank Nigeria has announced a special loan package for female entrepreneurs in the country.

The Head, Consumer Asset Product, Ecobank Group, Daberechi Effiong, made the announcement on Tuesday in a statement entitled ‘Ecobank Nigeria unveils special loan package for female entrepreneurs’.

The bank said the Ecobank Female Entrepreneurs’ Initiative loan was specially designed by the bank to financially empower female business owners and entrepreneurs in the country.

Effiong said the EFEI loan as conceived by the bank was targeted at boosting small-scale businesses owned by women.

She added that this was a further demonstration of the importance the bank attached to the role of women in sustainable development and contribution to the nation’s economy.

Effiong, who is also the EFEI coordinator, explained that prospective female business owners could access credit with interest rates as low as one per cent, noting that the process for accessing the credit facility was easy and stress-free.

She said, “The EFEI loan is one of our several ways of further encouraging female entrepreneurs in the country. As a bank, we believe empowering women will enable them play their role better in the society and the economy.

“The terms and conditions for accessing the loan are simple and easy such that many female entrepreneurs could readily avail themselves of the opportunity and grow their business.”

She said the loans would position the entrepreneurs for increased participation, validation and contribution to their communities.

She advised the women business owners to approach the bank online through its social media platforms or send a mail to access the loans, while assuring them of Ecobank’s assistance in growing their business