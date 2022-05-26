Isah Ashiru, a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the party’s governorship primary for Kaduna State ahead of the 2023 election.

Ashiru was announced winner in the early hours Thursday.

One of his opponents, Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central senator confirmed his victory in a tweet.

“The Kaduna PDP Governorship primaries has been concluded.I lost and Honourable Isah Ashiru won.I wish to congratulate him,” Sani wrote.

“Two Delegates voted for me without giving them a dime. Unfortunately, I don’t know who they are, so that I can appreciate these clean votes. We look forward.”

Ashiru is a former House of Representatives member.