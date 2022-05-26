Activist and former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has noted that only two delegates voted for him in the Kaduna State PDP governorship primary held in the early hours of Thursday.

Sani has lost his bid to secure the ticket of the opposition party for 2023 election to Isah Ashiru, a former member of the house of representatives.

The former senator took to his twitter account to disclose that he got only two votes from people he didn’t give money.

“The Kaduna PDP Governorship primaries has been concluded.I lost and Honourable Isah Ashiru won.I wish to congratulate him,” Sani wrote.

“Two Delegates voted for me without giving them a dime. Unfortunately, I don’t know who they are, so that I can appreciate these clean votes. We look forward.”