The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has praised the United Nations (UN) over its opinion that the Nigerian Government should release its detained Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB’s commendation is coming on the heels of the the opinion of the UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, that Kanu be released “immediately and unconditional”, and compensation paid to him for the violation of his fundamental rights.

The separatist group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, commended the UN Working Group for the position, saying it has vindicated Kanu who is being persecuted for demanding the freedom of Biafrans.

IPOB also commended Kanu’s lawyer, Bruce Fein for his professional work that led to the breakthrough with UN.

“We, the global and noble family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the supreme leadership of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hereby commend Attorney Bruce Fein for the professional job in regards to the recently issued United Nations Opinion, condemning the extraordinary rendition of our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and directing the Government of Nogeria to release him unconditionally and to compensate him,” the statement said.

“In the same vein, we commend all those who quietly labored and assisted in achieving this landmark victory. It is indeed a great milestone for our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB and Biafrans worldwide.

“We also express our profound gratitude to the United Nations and its Working Group for their courage in reaching this decision and issuing an opinion that comports with the tenets of international laws.

“It is our hope that Nigeria, as a member of the United Nations, will take heed and promptly obey and implement the UN directives to the letter. We caution that this is not a Nigerian court order that is often disobeyed without consequences.”