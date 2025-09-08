IPMAN, NUPENG begin strike, shut Delta stations; marketers threaten to join Tuesday

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) have begun an indefinite strike, while oil marketers threaten to withdraw their services across the country over a dispute with Dangote Refinery.

In Delta State, the strike took effect from Monday, September 8, 2025, following a resolution at an emergency meeting on Saturday, September 6, where both unions agreed to shut down all filling stations in the state from 6:00 a.m. until further instructions from their national leadership.

A circular issued to members warned that any station that flouts the directive would face a N1 million fine.

The notice read: “Arising from an emergency meeting today, 6th September 2025, IPMAN and NUPENG have agreed that as from Monday, 8th September 2025, all filling stations should remain closed pending further directives from our national leadership. Any station found wanting will pay a fine of N1 million. Please pass this message round, as injury to one is injury to all.”

The shutdown is expected to paralyze fuel supply in Delta State and could trigger ripple effects in other South-South states, as petroleum marketers often act in solidarity during industrial disputes.

Meanwhile, marketers under the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), Petroleum Products Retail Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), and the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) have threatened to suspend operations nationwide from Tuesday, September 9, 2025, if the Federal Government fails to resolve the brewing face-off between NUPENG and Dangote Refinery.

The disagreement revolves around Dangote Refinery’s proposal to deploy 4,000 compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered trucks for direct distribution of petroleum products to retailers, a move marketers say will edge them out of the market and cause job losses across the downstream sector.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, NOGASA President, Mr. Beneth Korie, said members fear losing supply opportunities and employment across the value chain if Dangote proceeds with its plan without proper stakeholder engagement.

“As responsible employers, we are worried about job losses that will jeopardize livelihoods. We sought a meeting with Dangote Refinery to discuss this, but have not received a response,” Korie said, directing members to halt supplies to construction firms, industries, hotels, and telecom sites from September 9 pending government intervention.

Advertisement

PETROAN President, Mr. Billy Gillis-Harry, added: “We support Dangote Refinery’s success, but all players in the industry must thrive together. NARTO, PTD of NUPENG, NOGASA, PETROAN, each has a role in sustaining the sector. If this policy continues unchecked, there will be massive job losses.”

On his part, NARTO National President, Mr. Yusuf Lawal Othman, warned that tanker owners, who currently operate about 30,000 trucks, stand to lose huge investments.

“We reject any distribution plan that sidelines existing transporters. Such an approach undermines the backbone of Nigeria’s petroleum supply chain,” he stated.