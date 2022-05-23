IPMAN, EFCC to work against oil theft in Niger Delta

Adebayo Obajemu

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has reached out for support and intervention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in steming oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta.

Hon. Bello Binna, Chairman of IPMAN disclosed this during a visit to the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Nwanneka Nwokike, in his office.

Binna said that the EFCC was the only agency trusted to give solutions on issues of pipeline vandalism and oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

According to him, IPMAN was more comfortable with what the EFCC is doing.

“We are here to collaborate with the Agency which we are more comfortable, and we believe that with your support, our jobs will have a headway.

“In the past, our efforts have been wasted, we were advised that the agency who has the mandate to make our job effective is the EFCC.

Responding, the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Nwanneka Nwokike, assured that the EFCC was working tirelessly to put an end to the menace of illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region.

Nwokike also stressed the need to educate youths within the region on the ills of oil theft and illegal oil bunkering.

“I assure you that the EFCC has the desire to reduce, if not bring to an end, the menace of illegal oil bunkering.

“We will educate our youths on the dangers of this, which is part of our mandate, educating our youths on why they must leave these illegalities. We must all come together to see how we can tackle this menace. I want to assure you that we will work together.”