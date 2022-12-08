Investors’ wealth up by N33bn as NGXASI rises further by 0.12%

The Nigerian equity market on Wednesday rose further as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.12% to settle at 48,426.49 points from the previous close of 48,366.69 points.

Investors’ wealth climbed further by N33 billion as The Market Capitalisation was up by 0.13% to close at N26.377 trillion from the previous close of N26.344 trillion.

An aggregate of 146 million units of shares were traded in 2,810 deals, valued at N3.36 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 12 equities appreciated in their share prices against 17 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

THOMAS WYATT NIG. PLC led the gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N0.44 from the previous close of N0.40.

JAPAUL GOLD, Honeywell Flour and May & Baker among other gainers also grew their share prices by 7.41%, 6.14% and 5.26% respectively.

Percentage Losers

SCOA led price decliners’ table as it shed 9.38% of its share price to close at N0.87 from the previous close of N0.96.

Unity Bank, Cornerstone Insurance and COURTVILLE among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 7.02%, 6.25% and 6.00% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 59 million units of its shares in just 68 deals, valued at about N640 million.

GEREGU traded about 14 million units of its shares in 55 deals, valued at about N1.5 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 12.5 million units of its shares in 309 deals, valued at N275.7 million.