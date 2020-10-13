Adebayo Obajemu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday closed in red as the All Share Index declined by 0.27% to settle at 28,337.49 points from the previous close of 28,415.31 points.

Market capitalization dropped by 0.27% to close at N14.812 trillion from the previous close of N14.852 trillion, thereby shedding N40 billion.

An aggregate of 369 million units of shares were traded in 4,750 deals, valued at N3..06 billion.

Market Breadth

Market Breadth closed negative as 13 stocks gained against 16 stocks that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Eterna Plc led other gainers with 9.92% growth to close at N3.99 from the previous close of N3.63.

Union Diagnostics, Transcorp and Cutix Plc among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.33%, 4.84% and 4.65% respectively.

Percentage Losers

International Breweries led other price decliners as it shed 9.11% of its share price to close at N4.29 from the previous close of N4.72.

AXA Mansard and Flour Mills among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 5.67% and 4.55% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 95.05 million units of its shares in 343 deals, valued at N678.74 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank traded about 65.48 million units of its shares in 476 deals, valued at N1.99 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 47.2 million units of its shares in 567 deals, valued at N944.3 million