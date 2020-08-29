BY EMEKA EJERE

Trading on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) ended cumulatively on a bullish note this week, as the All-Share Index and market capitalization appreciating by 0.35% to close the week at 25,309.37 and N13.203 trillion, respectively, with Investors gaining N45.65 billion.

A total of 1.072 billion shares valued at N7.384 billion were traded in the week in 16, 684 deals. This is a contrast to to the 950.414 million shares valued at N10.123 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,647 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 586.761 million shares valued at N4.022 billion traded in 8,483 deals; thus contributing 54.76% and 54.47% to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 307.744 million shares worth N799.159 million traded in 1,010 deals. In the third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 50.170 million shares worth N968.272 million in 3,018 deals.

Trading in the top three equities – Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, UACN Plc, and United Bank for Africa Plc (measured by volume) –accounted for 396.337 million shares worth N1.373 billion in 1,845 deals; thereby contributing 36.99% and 18.59% to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

29 equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 31 equities in the previous week. Also, 36 equities depreciated in price, higher than 27 equities in the previous week, while 98 equities remained unchanged, lower than 105 equities recorded in the previous week.