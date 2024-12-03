Investors gain N141bn as NGXASI rebounds by 0.23%

The Nigerian equity market on Monday bounced back from 0.28% decline of last Friday as the All Share Index grew by 0.23% to settle at 97,733.86 points from the previous close of 97,506.87 points.

Investors gained N141 billion as the Market Capitalisation was up by 0.24% to close at N59.245 trillion from the previous close of N59.104 trillion.

An aggregate of 451 million units of shares were traded in 9,329 deals, valued at N10 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 36 equities appreciated in their share prices against 25 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Abbey Building, African Prudential and WAPCO led the gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N2.64, N9.90 and N63.80 respectively.

VFDGROUP, Sovereign Trust Insurance and TANTALIZER among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.88%, 9.59% and 9.57% respectively.

Percentage Losers

ETRANZACT led price decliners’ table as it sheds 10.00% of its share price to close at N6.75 from the previous close of N7.50.

NCR, FTN Cocoa and Honeywell Flour among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.92%, 8.29% and 5.92% respectively.

Volume Drivers

JAPAUGOLD traded about 72 million units of its shares in 142 deals, valued at about N161 million.

UBA traded about 68 million units of its shares in 785 deals, valued at about N2.2 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 54 million units of its shares in 521 deals, valued at about N1.2 billion