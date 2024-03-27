Interrogate those collaborating with bandits, Kukah charges FG

Bishop Matthew Kukah, the Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, has charged the federal government to interrogate those who claim they have close affinity with bandits.

The outspoken priest who spoke against the backdrop of recent questioning of Kaduna based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, by security agencies over his comments on bandits’ activities, expressed worry over the spate of kidnappings across schools in the country, adding that the abduction could have a psychological effect on the children.

Bishop Kukah who spok on Channels TV on Tuesday, raised questions about the federal government’s failure to investigate individuals claiming close ties with bandits.

“It is clear that the federal government at the highest level knows what is going on, at least the intelligence community has an idea,” he said.

“There are key Nigerians who are saying openly that they know more than they think the rest of us know, and I think it is the business of the federal government to find out those who claim to know where the bandits are, those who are collaborating with the bandits.”

His statement came shortly after 137 schoolchildren who had been kidnapped in Kuriga, Kaduna State, were released from captivity.

Recall that the Federal Government said Monday that the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, had been invited for questioning over his comments on the activities of bandits in the country.

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and Orientation, who disclosed this while addressing journalists after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meetIng at State House, had said: “The security agencies are up and doing. Sheikh Gumi or any other person is not above the law.

”If his suggestions that are constructive enough for the security agencies to take, they will take but if they think that he is also making some statements that appear to be reckless, he will also be reprimanded.

After questioning by securitymen, Gumi says no cause for alarm

Meanwhile, Gumi yesterday confirmed his interaction with security agencies, saying there was no cause for alarm.

The cleric, who said he was treated with courtesy during the questioning, did not, however, state the security agency concerned or the specifics of the meeting but affirmed that only the innocent should be above the law.

In a statement issued yesterday, titled “Only One Person is Above The Law: The Innoccent!” Dr Gumi said: “Last night I got many frantic calls from well-wishers and journalists about a news item that I was interviewed by security. There is absolutely no cause for alarm.

“Yes, we had a productive interaction on how to curb banditry as we are all trying, each in his own sphere, to tackle the monster bedeviling the nation. There was no animosity but courtesy and full of respect.

“We all need as a nation to unite and work in synergy to achieve an everlasting peace. I thank you for your concern.”

