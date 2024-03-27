Gombe govt to spend N43bn on renovation of gov’s residence, other structures

The Gombe State Executive Council has approved the sum of N43.130 billion for the construction of a new ultra-modern governor’s residence, High Court and House of Assembly complexes.

The council gave the approval during its 37th meeting presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, at the executive chamber of the Government House.

Briefing journalists shortly after the meeting, Commissioner for Information, Mijinyawa Ardo Tilde, said the council after scrutiny had approved the total sum of N43.130bn for an ultra-modern governor’s residence and befitting High Court and House of Assembly Complexes.

He further noted that the council had also approved the sum of N10bn for the construction of roads in four local government areas of the state, and construction of Gombe State Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps (GOSTEC) office accommodations.

Shedding more light on the projects, Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Dr Usman Maijama’a Kallamu, said the ultra modern high court complex would be constructed at N14bn, while N14.23bn and N14.9bn would be earmarked for the House of Assembly Complex and the ultra-modern governor’s residence.

He said following the approval, contractors would be mobilised to site and work would commence in earnest.

The commissioner added that the council also approved N10.4bn for construction of 77 kilometres roads in Kwami, Funakaye Nafada, Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Areas of the state.

