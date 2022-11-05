Osun Lawmaker, Oluga empowers constituents with start-up grants

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As part of the efforts to reduce unemployment, a member of house of representative, representing Ayedaade/ Irewole/ Isokan federal constituency, Hon. Taiwo Oluga has organised 3-day training program in conjunction with the National Directorate of Employment to equip young and upcoming entrepreneurs.

The initiative which focused on upgrading and strengthening the participants, trains over 100 youth entrepreneurs and provided grants to augment working capital in their various lines of business.

This is one of the constant programs that have been facilitated to restore business growth and development among the youth of Ayedade, Irewole, and Isokan Local Governments.

Speaking during the presentation, Hon. Oluga expressed optimism that the program, which has been on for a while, would yield positive results in tackling unemployment in the area.

She said the participants were drawn from the four local government that make up the federal constituency and has no political undertone.

Oluga implored the beneficiaries of the scheme to make adequate use of the opportunity to establish themselves so as to be self dependent.