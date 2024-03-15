Insurgency: Olowu Kuta, Oba Makama seeks adequate equipment for Nigeria police

Olowu of Kuta, in Ayedire local government of Osun state, Oba Hameed Adekunle Oyelude lll, has called on federal government to properly equip Nigeria Police so they will be able to battle insecurity in the country.

The monarch who made the call on Friday, while addressing newsmen in his Palace, said the police is saddled with the responsibility of maintaining internal security, but they lack proper funding and man power.

He charged the government to train and retrain police personnel with modern equipment.

News continues after this Advertisement

Oba Makama urged Nigerians to reduce focus on the military in providing solutions to internal security issues.

According to Monarch, “Nigeria needs to reduce focus on the military because internal security is not their constitutional role. We should rather call on Federal government to equip the police more to do their statutory responsibility.

“The Constitutional mandate for our military is protection of territorial borders. The police that saddled with the responsibility of maintaining internal security, but they lack proper funding, they lack man power, they lack the required equipment.

“The Intelligence is not in short supply in Nigeria. The DSS is there supply intelligence. But those who will turn the intelligence into action is the challenge. Intelligence without action will just be wasted.

“We over depend on our army for solution. In some instances, political solution is what matters. That is why you will see military pursuing both kinetic and non kinetic approach. But the lead actor in internal security is Nigeria Police. The Federal government should focus on the police. They should equip Nigeria Police and give them the right atmosphere to operate”, the monarch said.

News continues after this Advertisement