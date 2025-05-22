Inside Nigeria’s Social Media Storm: Arrests, Scandals, Key Social Media Moments in Nigeria 

From high-profile arrests to tech platform clashes with regulators, the Nigerian digital space has been rocked by a wave of social media-fueled controversies and viral trends in the past eight months. From June 2024 to May 2025, platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) have not only driven conversations but also shaped national headlines.

One of the most disturbing developments emerged in May 2025, when international investigations exposed a Nigerian sextortion ring known as the “BM Boys”, accused of luring teenage boys into blackmail schemes via Instagram. The group reportedly flaunted stolen wealth on TikTok and used it to recruit others, prompting global backlash and renewed scrutiny of Meta and TikTok’s safety measures.

Meanwhile, Meta—the parent company of Facebook and Instagram—announced it might suspend operations in Nigeria, following $290 million in fines from local regulators over alleged advertising violations and data privacy issues. The news sent shockwaves through the influencer economy and ignited the hashtag #KeepMetaInNigeria, reflecting widespread fear of digital disruption among online businesses and creators.

No individual has stirred the social media pot more than activist and content creator VeryDarkMan (Martins Otse). Known for his controversial callouts and online campaigns, he has been repeatedly detained by Nigerian authorities. In May 2025, he was arrested by the EFCC for cyberstalking. This came months after gospel singer Mercy Chinwo filed a defamation lawsuit in March, and a previous arrest in October 2024 for wearing a police uniform in a skit. His repeated legal troubles have sparked debates about online activism, censorship, and abuse of state power.

Social media also played a key role in amplifying political outrage earlier this year when Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment during a session. Her suspension from the Senate led to viral protests under #WeAreAllNatasha, with Nigerians calling out misogyny in politics and demanding justice.

In the entertainment world, influencer Bobrisky (Idris Okuneye) was sentenced to six months in prison in April 2024 for spraying naira notes at a public event—part of a broader CBN crackdown on naira abuse. Months later, in April 2025, he staged a fake immigration arrest on Instagram as an April Fool’s prank, further fueling debates about celebrity privilege, deception, and online irresponsibility.

While scandal brewed, weddings of the rich and famous also dominated timelines. Davido and Chioma’s “Chivido 2024” ceremony in June 2024 became a cultural moment, attended by political heavyweights and covered live on social platforms. Around the same period, Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja tied the knot with Ugo Nwoke in a widely admired ceremony that set social media ablaze with fashion trends and fanfare.

Most recently, Priscilla Ojo, daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, trended online following her wedding to a Tanzanian music star Juma Jux in a series of highly publicized ceremonies that generated significant buzz and a few controversies on Nigerian social media.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s social commerce sector has boomed, growing by over 38% as more consumers shop directly through Instagram and WhatsApp. However, the potential withdrawal of Meta services has cast a shadow over this growth, raising questions about the fragility of Nigeria’s digital economy.

Social media in Nigeria has been full of big stories and surprises this year. Whether it’s drama, celebrations, or changes in the tech world, these online moments show just how much influence social media has on our lives today.