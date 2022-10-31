Governors of Southeast geopolitical zone on Sunday rose from an emergency meeting to ask for a political solution to the case of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting, the governors lamented the rising insecurity in the region occasioned by kidnapping and wanton killings, which have become the order of the day.

They also expressed worry about the economic activities which have been adversely affected by the insecurity.

The communiqué read by the forum’s chairman and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, said, “South East Governors are watching with keen interest, the developments with respect to the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu viz-a-viz the Court rulings. However, we believe that a political solution is still possible in this circumstance.”

The forum also resolved to set up a 24-hour joint patrol on all major highways in the region.

“South East Governors call on the Federal Government to come to our aid in providing security in the zone bearing in mind that elections are around the corner.

“Meanwhile, South East Governors have agreed to set up a 24-hour Joint Patrol in all major highways within the South East, especially during the Christmas season.”

The governors commended the states and the Federal Government on efforts so far made to alleviate the sufferings of the victims of the recent flood menace in the country and expressed hope for a desirable long-term solution.

“South East Governors have decided to put funds together to further assist the victims of flooding in our five states in the South East. We also plead with the Federal Government to please initiate action in the dredging of rivers in the South East, to ameliorate the destruction of houses, farmlands and properties. We request the Federal Government to come to the aid of the victims in terms of rehabilitation of the internally displaced persons.”