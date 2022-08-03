Insecurity has become existential threat to Nigeria - Kadaria Ahmed

Kadaria Ahmed, director of Daria Radio on Arise TV has said the growing insecurity in Nigeria is is an existential threat to the country.

Ahmed who spoke on Arise TV on Wednesday morning, advised President Muhammadu, whom she said, has failed to tackle the menace, to step aside so that another person can step in and do the job.

“I don’t think Buhari is well, I think he should step aside for somebody can try. We are failing our people, insecurity is existential threat that makes no difference between parties,” she said.

“There may not be elections the way it is today, which we are holding on it as eldorado. Buhari says one country can’t defeat terror, which implies that he can do nothing more. The NASS should do a bipartisan law to tackle this problem because it will affect everybody.”

Ahmed who addressed the backlash that greeted his article condemning BBC documentary on banditry in Zamfara State, noted that her intention is never to shield the government.

“Threat by government to sanction the media, BBC, Daily Trust, for carrying documentaries on bandits is dangerous and intolerable,” she said.

“I believe in media self regulation. Although, we cannot glamorise terror, government should follow the law it has made and avoid extra legal measures.”