Prof Yakubu Mahmood, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the commission is working with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to resolve network issues that may arise over uploading of results for the 2023 elections.

Yakubu said this on Friday at a one-day strategic interactive session with journalists in Lagos.

The INEC chairman’s statement follows concerns raised by Nigerians on the use of the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) in areas with poor network.

Yakubu said the commission will meet with the NCC on Tuesday to discuss mobile network issues that may affect transmission of results.

He added that Nigerians have nothing to worry about regarding the effectiveness of result transmission in the 2023 elections using the BVAS.

“INEC has identified blind spots (where there is poor or no network) and we are working to make sure there won’t be any problem,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“We are working with the NCC to make sure we transmit from blindspots. They are the network regulators and they will be very vital to that.

“We are making sure and working hard so that we transmit freely all around the country.”

In his remarks, Festus Okoye, INEC national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, appealed to the media to continue to assist the commission to fight misinformation.

Okoye said with 84 days to the general elections, the spread of fake news and misinformation on the electoral processes had become worrisome for the commission.

He said there is a need for the media to assist in tackling the menace of false information for a successful general election in 2023.