The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says is ready to begin the review of the petition seeking the recall of the Senator who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The petition, presented on behalf of the constituents by Charity Ijese, was received by INEC’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

Speaking after receiving the petition, Oriaran-Anthony assured that the Commission would adhere strictly to due process regarding recall as outlined in the Constitution.

The constituents claim that over 250,000 registered voters, which is more than half of the senatorial district’s electorate, signed the petition, thereby meeting constitutional requirements for Natasha’s recall.

The petition, titled “Constituents’ Petition for the Recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on the Grounds of Loss of Confidence,” calls for the Senator’s removal over a series of allegations, including gross misconduct, abuse of office, and a pattern of deceitful behaviour.

The petition read, in parts, “We, the undersigned, being duly registered voters of the Kogi Central Senatorial District, hereby invoke our rights under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to formally demand the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Nigerian Senate.”

They cited Akpoti-Uduaghan’s controversial tenure, which included her suspension from the Senate.

“This petition arises from our loss of confidence in the Senator on the grounds of gross misconduct, abuse of office, evasion of due process, and a pattern of deceitful behaviour that has not only embarrassed the people of Kogi Central but has also tarnished the integrity of the Nigerian Senate and our nation’s democratic institutions.

“By this petition, which we have made sure is signed by more than half of the registered voters in Kogi Central, we hereby demand that the Independent National Electoral Commission immediately commence the constitutional and procedural process of recall to remove Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from office and declare her seat vacant,” the petition read.

A representative of the Kogi Central constituents, Comrade Salihu Habeeb expressed confidence in the success of the recall effort, stating that the community had united in calling for a more accountable representative.

He criticised Akpoti-Uduaghan for failing to engage with her constituents, even offering no message in response to their concerns.

The representative stated, “From the process, the Kogi Central indigenous people have carried out so far, this would be the first recall that will be successful. We have spoken with one voice. We need a credible representative.”

Another representative, Comrade Hamza Yakubu, stressed that the recall process was driven by logic and the needs of the people, not emotions.

He urged INEC to act swiftly on the petition.

Yakubu noted, “We believe that the recall process will be successful. The commission should review the submitted petition and immediately move into action.”

Ijese echoed similar sentiments, stating that the petition was a response to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s alleged misconduct and her failure to effectively represent the interests of Kogi Central.

The recall petition is sequel to a series of contentious events involving Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was suspended from the Senate on March 6 for alleged “gross misconduct” after a dispute with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.