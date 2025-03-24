The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received a petition seeking the recall process of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Secretary to the commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, received the petition on Monday.

The constituents claimed the signed petition met the requirements as stipulated by the Constitution 1990 as amended.

They claimed that more than one-half of the registered voters in the district, over 200,000 people, signed in support.

The recall petition followed a series of contentious events involving Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was suspended from the Senate on March 6 for alleged “gross misconduct” after a dispute with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

She had previously accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

After receiving the petition, Oriaran-Anthony, emphasised that the Commission, as an institution established by law, would adhere to the due process outlined by the Constitution regarding the recall process.

She noted that their petition will be processed.

A representative of the Kogi Central constituents, Comrade Salihu Habeeb, expressed confidence in the success of the recall effort, stating that the community had united in calling for a more accountable representative.

This is even as some constituents alleged that they were tricked into into coming out to sign petition for Natasha’s recall with the promise of empowerment.

Habeeb, meanwhile, criticised Akpoti-Uduaghan for failing to engage with her constituents, even offering no message in response to their concerns.

The representative stated, “From the process, the Kogi Central Indigenous people have carried out so far, this would be the first recall that will be successful. We have spoken with one voice. We need a credible representative.”

Another representative, Comrade Hamza Yakubu, stressed that the recall process was driven by logic and the needs of the people, not emotions.

He urged INEC to act swiftly on the petition.

Yakubu noted, “We believe that the recall process will be successful. The commission should review the submitted petition and immediately move into action.”

Charity Jesse, a representative of the Kogi Youths and Women, echoed similar sentiments, stating that the petition was a response to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s alleged misconduct and her failure to effectively represent the interests of Kogi Central.

On March 22, a Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja lifted a restraining order that had prevented INEC from receiving the petition.

The court ruled that the recall process was constitutionally valid, affirming the civic rights of the constituents to initiate such a procedure. It encouraged the petitioners to continue exercising their rights peacefully.

The court had previously issued an interim injunction halting INEC from processing the petition or conducting a referendum related to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recall.

But the latest ruling now clears the way for the commission to proceed with the process