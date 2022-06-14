INEC report affirms Odii as Ebonyi PDP governorship candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has affirmed the May 29, 2022 primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State which produced Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the governorship candidate.

This comes after the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, nullifying the rescheduled PDP governorship primary election in Ebonyi State and declaring Dr. Odii as the authentic governorship candidate of the party.

In the INEC concluded in its report that the Governorship primary election of the PDP, held on May 29, 2022 was “successfully held as scheduled.”

The report dated May 30, 2022, was signed by the Head of Department of INEC Elections and Party Monitoring Department (EPM) in Ebonyi State, C. C. Nwodo, Anayo Onyejekwe and Oko Kelechi O. for the Ebonyi State team while Musa Husunu, Esther Ofoegbu and Abiodun O. Lawal signed as Monitoring Team from the INEC Headquarters in Abuja.

In the report, Dr Nwazunku Augustine Alugbala scored one vote, Mr Nwankwo Fidelis Nwibo had one vote, Hon. Ogbaga Sylvester got 8 votes, Dr Eze Emmanuel Eze, one vote; Hon Christian Usulor, 9votes; Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odili scored 349 votes, Dr Andrew Sunday Opoke got six votes and Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu, one vote.

The report reads in part, “The Peoples Democratic Party organized its governorship primary for the purpose of electing her flag bearer in Ebonyi State. It was held as scheduled on the 29th May, 2022.

“The venue of the Governorship Primary was the PDP State Secretariat along Abakaliki/Enugu Express way. The Primary was jointly monitored by the state and Abuja Teams. The monitoring exercise was coordinated by HOD EPM, INEC, Ebonyi State and the leader of Abuja Team.

“A seven member Electoral Committee was on ground to oversee the conduct of the conduct of he Primary.”

Members of the Electoral Committee were listed as Engr Chris Okolo, Chairman; Olalekan Rotimi, Secretary; Barnabas O. Kunwa, Cynthia Nana Bala, Comrade Chidi Chidiebere, Mr Joseph Ode and Mrs Joy Odike as members.

The report reads further, “INEC concluded that the Governorship Primary election of the PDP in Ebonyi State was successfully held as scheduled.

“Though not timeous because of the other levels of primaries earlier held that day before the commencement of the Governorship Primary, it was hitch free.

“The accreditation and voting process were smooth and devoid of rancor.There was adequate security at the venue of the Primary.

“The Governorship Primary was largely held in accordance with the party guidelines for primaries, congresses and conventions.

“Gender representation and spread was noticed among delegates and one female was on the ballot.

“The outcome/result was generally accepted by delegates present.

“The Governorship Primary was generally well organized and could be adjudged to be free, fair and credible.It was orderly, peaceful, transparent and conclusive.”