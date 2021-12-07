The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has informed President Muhammadu Buhari that it is satisfied with the electoral act as amended by the national assembly.

Presidency sources informed TheCable on Sunday evening that INEC told the president the bill has provisions that will make the electoral process stronger and more credible.

“The commission specifically mentioned the electronic transmission of results and the early nomination of candidates for elections,” Cable quoted a presidential aide to have said.

“INEC also told the president it is good that the commission will now have the power to review election results announced by its officials under duress.”

December 19 is the deadline for presidential assent to the amended act submitted to the president by the national assembly last month.

The president has continued to delay his assent, prompting concerns that he made not sign the bill into law.

Recall that Buhari had refused to sign similar electoral act amendment bill passed by the 8th assembly in the lead up to the 2019 general election.

Buhari had in a November 29 memo by his chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari, asked INEC and other critical stakeholders to submit their “detailed and considered view” on the amendment by December 3.

Among the key provisions of the amended law are electronic transmission of results and the adoption of direct primary by parties.

The direct primary means ordinary party members will vote to pick candidates for elections.

This has become controversial, with many governors favouring the indirect system in which delegates elect the candidates.

Others have canvassed that each party should be allowed to choose the system it prefers.

Buhari received the bill on November 19 and has until December 19 to sign it — although the national assembly is going on recess on December 15.

If he withholds his assent, the national assembly can override him by two-thirds majority votes.

INEC reportedly further told the president it is desirable to conclude the legislative process ahead of the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun holding in February and March 2022 respectively.