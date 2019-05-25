INEC declares PDP candidates winners of all Zamfara elective positions

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Zamfara, Bello Matawalle winner of the state’s governorship election.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the electoral body’s chairman who announced this during a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, said the opposition party won in all elective positions in the state.

He said this followed the supreme court decision sacking all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general election.

The Supreme Court had ruled the party did not hold a valid primary election and subsequently voided its votes.

Matawalle polled 189,452 to emerge second in the governorship election.