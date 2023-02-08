The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accredited a total 202 foreign and local observer groups to monitor the forthcoming general elections.

This was revealed by data seen on the commission’s website.

The electoral umpire also noted that it invited four international organisations to join the monitoring process.

Election monitoring involves the observation of an election by one or more independent parties, typically from another country or from a non-governmental organisation.

The monitoring parties aim primarily to assess the conduct of an election process on the basis of national legislation and of international electoral standards.

INEC had earlier put out a call for organisations interested in observing the 2023 general elections.

Though the data on the number of groups which indicated interest is not yet known, data from the commission revealed that 180 local observer groups were accredited while 22 foreign observer groups were accredited.

Some of the groups, according to the breakdown by INEC, are Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria, ActionAid Nigeria, Advocacy for Quality Leadership and Health Awareness Foundation, Advocate for Peoples Right and Justice, Africa for Millennium Change Initiative, African Civil Society Forum, African Women for Unity, Social and Cultural Organisation, African Youth International Development Foundation, Akai for Youth Sustainable Development Foundation, Asabe Shehu Yar Adua Foundation, Aspire African Youth Empowerment Initiative, Association for Literacy Support, AUDA-NEPAD/APRM, Augustinian Centre for Advocacy, Justice and Peace, Campaign for Peaceful and Credible Elections in Nigeria, Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for Peace, Centre for Child Care and Youth Development, Center for Citizens with Disabilities, Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, Center for Grassroot Development and Crime Prevention, Centre for Strategic Conflict Management, Centre for Women and Adolescent Empowerment.

Others include Centre for Accountability and Inclusive Development, Centre for Democracy and Development, Centre for Development and Transformation Initiative, Centre for Gender and Youth Civic Education and Rights in Africa, Centre for Policy Advocacy and Leadership Development, Centre for Positive Change and Civic Responsivity, Centre for Social Value and Early Childhood Development, Centre for Strategy, Ethics & Value, Centre for Transparency Advocacy, Change Managers International Network, Christian Association of Nigeria, Citizen’s Rights and Leadership Awareness Initiative, Citizens Centre for Integrated Development and Social Rights, Citizens Rights for Peace and Good Leadership Initiative, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CLEEN Foundation and Coalition of Democrats for electoral Reforms.

Among the international observers the United States Embassy, Embassy of Japan, Australian High Commission, Canadian Embassy and the British High Commission.

Also invited are the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States and the European Union.