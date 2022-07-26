Industrial & Medical Gases Plc appoints Aminu Ado acting chairman

Adebayo Obajemu

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc (IMG) has given notice to the investing public and Nigerian Exchange Limited of the appointment of Mr. Aminu Ado as the acting chairman.

The development is sequel to the demise of Mr. Abiodun Olabode Alabi, former chairman, who passed on on the 24th of June 2022.

The acting chairman is a holder of a Master’s degree in Financial Management from the Robert Gordon University (RGU), Aberdeen, UK. He also has a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) (Executive) from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Nigeria. He is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), United Kingdom, a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

Aminu is currently the Managing Director, TY Holdings Limited and was appointed a Non-Executive Director of IMG in January 2022.