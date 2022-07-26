FCMB posts N126bn as turnover in six months

Adebayo Obajemu

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) on Monday posted its half year report for the period ended 30 June 2022. The report revealed year on year growth in the Group’s topline and bottom line figures.

Gross Earnings of N126.22 billion was reported for the 6 months period, up by 33.96% from N94.23 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 80.8% to N13.66 billion from N7.56 billion reported the previous year.

The Earnings per share of Bank increased by 80.8% to N0.69 from the EPS of N0.38 reported the previous year.

At the share price of N3.1, the P/E ratio of FCMB stands at 4.49x with earnings yield of 22.26%.