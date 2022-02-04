Leaders and all the political office holders in Osun West Senatorial District have rejoiced with the state chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Prince Gboyega Famoodun, on his inauguration.

The senatorial district in a congratulatory message issued and signed by the district chairman-elect, Hon. Omolaoye Akintola and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday, expressed their joy over the successful Congress that produced Prince Famoodun.

Hon. Omolaoye stated that the newly sworn in state party chairman has demonstrated his passion for good governance in the progressives party when he was in office for the first three years, adding that he will do same in his new assignment.

“The entire APC members including leaders, all political office holders–elected and appointed – in Osun West Senatorial District are rejoicing with the newly sworn -in State Party Chairman in Osun State, Prince FAMODUN, Adegboyega Philips.

“We expressly share in the inestimable joy the ceremony showered upon our great Party, His Excellency, Alh Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola and the Deputy Governor.

“We sincerely pray for God’s continued protection and guidance he needs to lead our party to electoral victory in the upcoming guber election slated for 16th day of July 2022.”