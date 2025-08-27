Imo governor Uzodimma raises minimum wage to ₦104,000 for workers

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has announced an increase in the state’s minimum wage for civil servants to ₦104,000, representing more than 25 percent above the current national minimum wage of ₦75,000.

The governor made the disclosure during a meeting with the state labour force at the Government House, Owerri. He also revealed significant salary adjustments for other categories of workers in the state.

According to Uzodimma, medical doctors in the state civil service will now earn ₦533,000 monthly, while lecturers in state-owned tertiary institutions will receive a new entry-level salary of ₦222,000.

The governor said the upward wage review was made possible by improved internally generated revenue and increased federal allocations. He emphasised that the new salary structure aims to stimulate the state’s economy, enhance workers’ morale, and boost productivity.

In addition, Uzodimma announced the release of ₦16 billion to clear gratuity arrears owed to pensioners in the state.