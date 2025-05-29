Immigration nabs fleeing Enugu native doctor wanted for kidnapping, ritual killing

Operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have arrested a notorious Enugu-based native doctor, Obi Levi Obieze, also known as Levi Obu Onyeka, who has been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force over his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and suspected ritual killing of a teenage girl.

The arrest, confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Service Public Relations Officer, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI) Akinsola Akinlabi, took place at the Gbaji checkpoint along the busy Badagry-Seme expressway — a notorious route for illegal migration and human trafficking. Obieze was intercepted while attempting to flee the country on a commercial motorcycle, allegedly en route to cross the border into Benin Republic.

According to the NIS, Obieze, a resident of Umuojor village in the Isiagu community of Enugu State, has been on the police radar following his alleged involvement in the abduction of a 13-year-old girl on May 27, 2025. Reports indicate that the young girl was seized by three men while walking to the farm with her father. After a frantic search and coordinated intelligence efforts, the girl was rescued alive from a shrine reportedly linked to the suspect in Enugu State.

The incident, which sparked outrage in the local community and drew national attention, was first reported by a leading national daily on May 28, 2025, intensifying pressure on security agencies to apprehend the culprits.

“Through credible intelligence and effective border surveillance, the suspect was intercepted by our operatives while attempting to escape the country without valid travel documents,” Akinlabi said in the statement. “His identity was verified through a National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) enrolment slip found in his possession.”

During preliminary interrogation, Obieze reportedly confessed to his role in the abduction and corroborated elements of the police’s earlier findings. The NIS said it was working closely with the Nigeria Police Force to facilitate the swift handover of the suspect for further investigation and prosecution.

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Caroline Wuraola Adepoju Nandap, lauded the efforts of the Lagos State Border Patrol Command and reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to national security, particularly in preventing criminals from exploiting porous borders to evade justice.

“This arrest underscores the importance of intelligence-sharing, inter-agency collaboration, and vigilance at our border posts. We remain resolute in our mission to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity and ensure that those who commit crimes within our borders face the full weight of the law,” the statement added.

Local sources in Enugu State confirmed that Obieze was a known traditionalist with a history of controversial spiritual practices. Though his shrine had operated openly for years, villagers have recently accused him of involvement in suspicious activities, including harboring young girls and conducting nocturnal rituals.

The rescued teenage victim is currently receiving medical and psychological care, according to police sources familiar with the case.

As investigations continue, the public has been urged to report suspicious movements, particularly around border communities, to security agencies to help stem the tide of ritual crimes and human trafficking in Nigeria.