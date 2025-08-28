Connect with us

Immigration hikes passport fees to N100,000, N200,000 from September 1
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a fresh increase in the cost of obtaining Nigerian passports, effective September 1, 2025.

In a statement signed on Thursday by the Service Public Relations Officer, ACI AS Akinlabi, the revised fees will apply only to applications processed within Nigeria.

Under the new structure, the 32-page passport with a five-year validity will cost N100,000, while the 64-page passport with a 10-year validity will go for N200,000.

However, fees for Nigerians applying from the diaspora remain unchanged at $150 for the 32-page, five-year passport and $230 for the 64-page, 10-year booklet.

The NIS explained that the review was necessary to maintain the quality and security of the Nigerian passport and ensure better service delivery.

This adjustment comes barely a year after a previous increment approved by the Federal Government in August 2024, which took effect from September 1 of the same year. At that time, the 32-page booklet was raised from N35,000 to N50,000, while the 64-page option increased from N70,000 to N100,000.

According to the Service, the latest review is aimed at sustaining production standards and safeguarding the integrity of the Nigerian passport.

