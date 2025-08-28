Connect with us

Business

Dangote to build $2.5bn fertiliser plant in Ethiopia, one of world’s largest
Advertisement

Business

Immigration hikes passport fees to N100,000, N200,000 from September 1

Education in Nigeria

US plans to limit visa duration for foreign students, journalists

Business

AI adoption linked to 13% job decline among young U.S. workers, Stanford study finds

Business

Tesla sales crash 40% in Europe as Chinese rival BYD roars ahead with 225% surge

Business

Access Holdings names Innocent Ike as new GMD/CEO as Aig-Imoukhuede consolidates control

Business

FG retracts claim on Japan’s special visa plan for Nigerians

Business

Roosevelt Ogbonna quits Access Holdings board to comply with CBN rules, stays as Access Bank MD

Business

Ogun Food Crops Marketing Board to offer commodities at discounted prices

Business

Nigeria’s NPA chief Abubakar Dantsoho elected IAPH vice president for Africa

Business

Dangote to build $2.5bn fertiliser plant in Ethiopia, one of world’s largest

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dangote to build $2.5bn fertiliser plant in Ethiopia, one of world’s largest

Aliko Dangote has signed a $2.5 billion agreement with the Ethiopian government to build one of the world’s largest single-site fertiliser plants in Gode, Somali Regional State.

The deal was sealed on Thursday between Dangote Group and Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH), the government’s strategic investment arm, and will see Dangote Group take a 60% stake, while EIH holds 40%.

The EIH disclosed that the facility will be among the top five largest urea production complexes globally, with an annual capacity of up to three million metric tonnes. The project is expected to be completed within 40 months.

The complex will also include pipelines to transport natural gas from the Calub and Hilala gas fields, with provisions for future expansion into ammonia-based fertilisers, the firm said.

“This landmark agreement with Dangote Group marks a significant milestone in Ethiopia’s journey toward industrial self-sufficiency and agricultural modernization,” said Dr. Brook Taye, CEO of EIH. “As the government’s strategic investment arm, EIH is proud to secure a 40% stake in what will be one of the world’s largest urea production facilities.”

He added that the initiative would boost energy security, enhance productivity, and deliver “tremendous value to Ethiopian farmers.”

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hailed the partnership as a major step toward food sovereignty. In a post on X, he wrote: “Congratulations to all Ethiopians on another milestone in our journey toward food security and agricultural transformation. With an investment of $2.5 billion, this mega project will produce up to 3 million metric tons of fertilizer annually, placing Ethiopia among the largest producers globally. It will create jobs, ensure reliable supply for farmers, and advance our path to food sovereignty.”

Aliko Dangote described the deal as central to his mission of industrialising Africa: “This partnership with Ethiopian Investment Holdings represents a pivotal moment in our shared vision to industrialize Africa and achieve food security across the continent. We will leverage our decades of experience in large-scale projects to make this venture a cornerstone of Ethiopia’s industrial transformation.”

The plant is expected to generate thousands of jobs, reduce Ethiopia’s dependence on fertiliser imports, and position the country as a major exporter across East Africa.

Advertisement

Dangote already operates Africa’s largest fertiliser plant in Lagos, Nigeria. Commissioned in 2022, it produces three million tonnes of urea annually and has turned Nigeria into a significant exporter of the product.

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *