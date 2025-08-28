Connect with us

Business

Osun: Adeleke reaffirms commitment to workers’ welfare, plans Imole soft loan scheme
Advertisement

Business

Immigration hikes passport fees to N100,000, N200,000 from September 1

Education in Nigeria

US plans to limit visa duration for foreign students, journalists

Business

Dangote to build $2.5bn fertiliser plant in Ethiopia, one of world’s largest

Business

AI adoption linked to 13% job decline among young U.S. workers, Stanford study finds

Business

Tesla sales crash 40% in Europe as Chinese rival BYD roars ahead with 225% surge

Business

Access Holdings names Innocent Ike as new GMD/CEO as Aig-Imoukhuede consolidates control

Business

FG retracts claim on Japan’s special visa plan for Nigerians

Business

Roosevelt Ogbonna quits Access Holdings board to comply with CBN rules, stays as Access Bank MD

Business

Ogun Food Crops Marketing Board to offer commodities at discounted prices

Business

Osun: Adeleke reaffirms commitment to workers’ welfare, plans Imole soft loan scheme

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Osun: Adeleke reaffirms commitment to workers’ welfare, plans Imole soft loan scheme

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, promising to launch the Imole Soft Loan Scheme soon to further support the state workforce.

The governor gave the assurance while addressing workers during a ‘Welcome Back’ rally organised to celebrate his return from a short vacation abroad.

Adeleke expressed gratitude to the workers for their show of love and solidarity, assuring them that his administration would remain focused on improving their wellbeing. He noted that his government had demonstrated its dedication through policies and actions that prioritise workers’ interests.

“My administration is committed to your welfare, and I assure you that many more good things are coming your way. The Imole Soft Loan scheme will soon be unveiled as part of efforts to ease your financial burden,” the governor stated.

Earlier in his remarks, the State President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Dr. Nathaniel Ogungbami, commended Governor Adeleke for ensuring prompt payment of local government workers’ salaries despite challenges posed by the withholding of local government allocations by “powers that be.”

Ogungbami assured the governor of the union’s total support for his re-election bid in 2026, describing his administration as worker-friendly and result-driven.

Similarly, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, lauded Adeleke for prioritising workers’ welfare, describing him as “Mr Talk and Do.”

He said: “The governor has been exceptionally kind to workers and the people of Osun State. This rally is our way of appreciating his selfless service and commitment to our welfare.”

Arapasopo pledged 100 percent support for Adeleke’s second-term bid, urging workers to participate actively in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Advertisement

“Workers should take advantage of the ongoing registration to transfer, replace, or update their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to ensure Imole continues to shine beyond 2026,” he added.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *