Osun: Adeleke reaffirms commitment to workers’ welfare, plans Imole soft loan scheme

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, promising to launch the Imole Soft Loan Scheme soon to further support the state workforce.

The governor gave the assurance while addressing workers during a ‘Welcome Back’ rally organised to celebrate his return from a short vacation abroad.

Adeleke expressed gratitude to the workers for their show of love and solidarity, assuring them that his administration would remain focused on improving their wellbeing. He noted that his government had demonstrated its dedication through policies and actions that prioritise workers’ interests.

“My administration is committed to your welfare, and I assure you that many more good things are coming your way. The Imole Soft Loan scheme will soon be unveiled as part of efforts to ease your financial burden,” the governor stated.

Earlier in his remarks, the State President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Dr. Nathaniel Ogungbami, commended Governor Adeleke for ensuring prompt payment of local government workers’ salaries despite challenges posed by the withholding of local government allocations by “powers that be.”

Ogungbami assured the governor of the union’s total support for his re-election bid in 2026, describing his administration as worker-friendly and result-driven.

Similarly, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, lauded Adeleke for prioritising workers’ welfare, describing him as “Mr Talk and Do.”

He said: “The governor has been exceptionally kind to workers and the people of Osun State. This rally is our way of appreciating his selfless service and commitment to our welfare.”

Arapasopo pledged 100 percent support for Adeleke’s second-term bid, urging workers to participate actively in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Workers should take advantage of the ongoing registration to transfer, replace, or update their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to ensure Imole continues to shine beyond 2026,” he added.