Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has disowned a version of his manifesto currently circulating online.

The former Anambra state governor who reacted to reports that he has released his manifesto on Monday via his verified Twitter handle, said he is yet to release the document.

He wrote, “We have not formally released our Manifesto. I will do so personally. It seems an earlier draft copy under review has made its way into the public space.

“Until I release the approved and final draft, please disregard what is being circulated.”

Recall it was widely reported that Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed had released a seven-point manifesto detailing how they would address the problems facing the country if elected at the polls in 2023.

Obi kicked-off his campaign on Saturday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital where he vowed to tackle the flooding bedeviling the country as well as achieve food sufficiency if elected in 2023.

Obi is among the three major candidates alongside Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) running for the presidency seat in 2023.