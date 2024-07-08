I’m ready to prove myself at Bayern Munich – Michael Olise

Michael Olise, new Bayern Munich signing, says he is ready to prove himself and win many titles in the coming year after signing a five-year contract.

“I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible with our team in the coming years,” declared Olise on Sunday in a statement on Bayern Munich site.

Olise’s ambitious statement marks the beginning of a new chapter in his career as he joins the German giants from Crystal Palace.

Bayern Munich announced Olise as their latest summer signing on Sunday, securing the talented player with €53 million on a five-year contract .

This move sees Olise following in the footsteps of Harry Kane, as both players have now traded the Premier League for the Bundesliga powerhouse.

The French youth international, who is set to represent his country at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, expressed his enthusiasm for the move.

“The talks with Bayern were very positive, and I’m very happy to now be playing for such a big club. It’s a great challenge, and that’s exactly what I was looking for,” Olise told the club’s website.

At Bayern, Olise will work under the guidance of new manager Vincent Kompany, who recently made the switch from Burnley.

While initially expected to provide backup for Leroy Sane, the left-footed player could potentially work his way into the starting lineup.

Bayern Munich’s chief, Max Eberl, shared his excitement about the acquisition, stating, “Michael Olise is a player who can make the difference and attracted great interest with his style of play. We want new impetus in our team, new energy, new ideas – that’s what players like Michael Olise stand for.”

Eberl also highlighted Olise’s eagerness to join the club, adding, “During the talks, he quickly signalled that he really wanted to join FC Bayern. We’re very much looking forward to him. He will enrich our game.”

The significance of this transfer is underscored by the fact that Olise now ranks as the fourth most expensive signing in Bayern Munich’s history.

