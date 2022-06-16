MKO Abiola’s first son and presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, has said he would repeat the feat achieved by his father in 1993 and win the 2023 election.

Abiola senior was the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election that was annulled by the Ibrahim Babangida regime.

Kola said he joined the PRP not because he was looking for a platform to contest the Presidency, but because of the party’s ideology.

He spoke at the national headquarters of the PRP in Abuja after collecting his certificate of return on Wednesday.

He said, “I didn’t join the PRP because I was looking for a platform. I joined the PRP after doing my research. I joined because I believed in its ideology. There will be no sabotage from in between because we have not eaten anything before.

“I want to appeal to the youth to know that we are the vehicle of change. We are going to run an all-inclusive government. If we can win the 1993 election about 30 years ago, we can also win it now. I won Kano in 1993 with my father, collectively, and we must win it again. To make this happen, our thought process must change.”

The party’s national chairman, Falalu Bello, said the PRP would contest the 2023 governorship election in 21 states.