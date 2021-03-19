Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has renamed Faulks Road, Aba, after the Governor of Old Imo State, Late Dr Sam Mbakwe.

This development followed a request made by a student of DANIJOY International Schools, Umuahia, during Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s lecture on “Building a New Nigeria through Democratic Leadership” at the DANIJOY International Schools, Umuahia, during which he said that Late Dr Sam Mbakwe was one of the greatest leaders in the history of The Old Imo state.

Governor Ikpeazu who described public perception as critical to solving to a great extent the myriads of problems facing Nigeria, insisted that the society must learn to appreciate and promote leaders who served the public creditably.

The Governor said that our society must also promote the virtues of honesty, integrity and service, adding that the journey for a new Nigeria is a collective one as everyone is guilty of contributing to the many challenges bedevilling her.

The State Chief Executive also made a case for the inculcation of democratic priciples and norms in citizens from the contact with education as this will help in the reorientating the mindset of the younger generation towards building a society of our dreams.

Governor Ikpeazu equally described early child education as key to the development of the child and called for the inculcation of same into the educational system of the country.

Earlier in an address, the Head of Schools, DANIJOY International Schools, Ambassador Anthony Ororho, said that DANIJOY International Schools is an institution where parents of Igbo extraction living in the Diaspora in particular can bring up their wards in the enviable Igbo tradition with sound moral upbringing and lauded Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his commitment to bequeathing qualitative education to the state.

In a speech, the Senior Prefect of the School, Jenifer Ogbunamiri lauded the humility and generosity exhibited by the Governor during their recent visit to his country home on excursion and promised that the school will always make Abia State proud in learning and in character.