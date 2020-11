Ikeja Hotel Plc has declared N1.4 billion loss before tax in its released Q3 2020 Unaudited results for the period ended September 30th, 2020.

Highlights of the results show that its revenue tanked by -60% to N3.6 billion from N9.1 billion in the previous quarter.

Loss after tax also stood at N1.4billion while Net Assets declined by -7.5% from N14.8 billion to N13.6 billion.