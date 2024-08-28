Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has assured that the police would rescue all Nigerians currently in the captivity of kidnappers.

According to a statement by the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, the police boss stated this at the Force Headquarters while reflecting on and appraising the effectiveness of the well-coordinated operations for the rescue of the 20 University of Maiduguri and Plateau State University medical students who were abducted in Benue while on their way for a conference in Enugu State.

A report released on Tuesday by Statisense, a data collection organisation, showed that no fewer than 2,149 Nigerians were kidnapped across the country in 2023.

The geo-political distribution of reported kidnapping cases showed that the North-West recorded 759 kidnap cases, the North Central had 476 cases, the North-East had 408 cases, the South-South had 216 cases, the South-East had 191 cases, and the South-West 99 cases.

Adejobi said the IGP promised to leave no stone unturned to fulfill his pledge to rescue the over 2,000 citizens held hostage across the country in 2023, as well as those kidnapped so far in 2024 and others abducted in previous years.

He also quoted Egbetokun as promising to ensure the police officers under him were professional and people-friendly.

Adejobi said, “The Inspector General of Police reaffirms the dedication of the Police, under his leadership, to assiduously emplace a Police Force that is professionally competent, rule-of-law compliant, service-driven, and people-friendly. The IGP assures the public of the safe rescue of all Nigerians in captivity across the country. This is our pledge, and we will ensure its fulfillment.”

Adejobi added that the IG appreciated the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, other security agencies and the locals for their support in rescuing the medical students.

He said, “The Inspector-General of Police also emphatically appreciates the personal role and steadfastness of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for his unalloyed support to the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the rescuing of our beloved children and citizens of Nigeria.

“The IGP acknowledges the NSA’s dedication to lending a helping hand to security forces in fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerian citizens, as well as upholding law and order throughout the nation.

“In the same vein, the Inspector-General of Police extends sincere gratitude to the officers affiliated with the office of the National Security Adviser, the military, and other security personnel, as well as the local community members who actively participated in the rescue operation, along with numerous similar efforts throughout the nation. Their contributions are praiseworthy and play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of Nigeria and its citizens.”

To have an all-inclusive policing strategy, Egbetokun urged the citizens to engage actively in national security and development initiatives.

“This call aims to foster a shift towards modern policing and to promote socioeconomic and political advancement in Nigeria. The IGP further advocates for citizen volunteerism and an individualistic approach to social and security restructuring in the country.

“Additionally, he emphasises the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders, including the police, other security agencies, and government entities at all levels, to realise the vision of a new Nigeria characterised by enhanced national security and good governance for all,” he added.

