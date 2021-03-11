OBINNA EZUGWU

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu Adamu on Wednesday, launched the Nigeria Police Force Microfinance Bank (NPF-MFB) e-Banking Technology including the Mobile Banking App and the *5757# USSD code.

This, he said is in line with the commitment of the Force to improving the welfare of its personnel, especially in the area of providing financial services such as retail banking, soft loans and advances, financial advisory among others.

The IGP, during the unveiling of the new banking technology and digital innovation at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, noted that the initiative will help improve banking experience, customer interaction and operational efficiencies for both serving and retired Police Officers and the general public that own accounts and does other financial transactions with the NPF-Micro Finance Bank.

He further noted that the NPF-MFB, established on 19th May, 1993, is fast growing as one of the leading Microfinance Bank in Nigeria.