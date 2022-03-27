IGP asks Nigerians report police officers, crime via our mobile app

Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has said Nigerians can now report emergencies, criminal activities, and professional misconducts of police officers via its ‘NPF Rescue Me’ mobile application.

The IGP noted that the NPF Rescue Me App redefines security and personalizes policing, enabling android and ios users to download the app from the various app stores, registering with their details and having access to a variety of features including emergency services, crime reporting, navigation, ambulances services, amongst others.

The application also has an emergency button which when depressed alerts operatives at the Nigeria Police National Command and Control Centre who would immediately send out the required assistance to victims irrespective of their locations within the country.

The IGP while encouraging members of the public to download the application into their carry along gadgets, and input some required information for improved services and their personal safety, reiterates that his administration is poised to exploring the use of cutting-edge technology to take combatting crime and responding to emergency situations to an entirely new level

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!