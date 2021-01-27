OBINNA EZUGWU

Kuda Microfinance Bank has assured customers that it has no plan of shutting down, contrary to rumours making the rounds that effect.

There had been rumours on social media that the mobile bank which which began operation in 2019 – and is increasingly becoming popular with the youth population – was planning to shutdown, following an apparent technical glitches experienced by some of its customers, which have since been resolved.

“It has come to our attention that there is a rumor circulating that we are shutting down. This is NOT true. There has been no threat of a shut down,” the bank said in a statement via its twitter handle.

“We will be here tomorrow, the next day, next week, next month, next year, forever.”