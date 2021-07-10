By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A cleric in Osun State, Evangelist Paul Olusegun Oyeniran, has called on federal government to desist from unwarranted arrest and intimidation of citizens of the country, as according to him, such act is ungodly and inimical to the scripture.

Evangelist Oyediran who is the General overseer of the Ambassador of Christ Teaching and Evangelical Ministries (ACTEM), stated this while speaking with newsmen at Ode Omu in Ayedaade local government area of the state over the weekend.

According to the man of God, the present administration of President Mohammadu Buhari started well but need to take caution in the area of unwarranted invasion of the citizens which may cause spontaneous reaction from the people in the country.

Oyediran cited invasion of Sunday Igboho at Soka in Ibadan by the men of Department of State Service (DSS), as an example, noting that the action has been generating a lots of reactions.

He added that federal government should be seen as creating peaceful atmosphere rather than causing panic and unnecessary apprehension in the land due to its actions.

Oyeniran admonished the government to toe the line of peace and not allow segregation in the country which may occure as a result of its actions.

The general overseer of ACTEM also enjoined the federal government to rather call for peace and unity as it enshrined in our national anthem and pledge and not disintegration which may arise as a result of the present insecurity bedevilling the nation.